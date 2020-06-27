Image Source : KEJRIWAL TWITTER Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to address important press conference at 12:00 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a key press conference at 12:00 pm to address the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Earlier today, Kejriwal informed the people of the highest number of tests (21,144) being carried out in Delhi in a single day. " Delhi conducted highest no of tests in a single day yesterday- 21,144. We have increased testing 4 times. Delhi now following the strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation," Kejriwal Tweeted.

Delhi has had a revamped plan to counter COVID-19 after the intervention of the Central govt. Kejriwal was locked in a series of meetings with Union Home Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a new strategy has been devised with mutual consent.

Delhi conducted highest no of tests in a singly day yesterday- 21,144



We have increased testing 4 times



Delhi now following strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 27, 2020

Some of the key points that changed in Delhi's strategy were

Ramped up COVID-19 testing

More beds made available by the Centre in forms of railway coaches

Revamped containment zones

Extensive contact tracing

Door to door screening of houses in the capital

And now, serological survey has begun in Delhi.

Delhi has seen 77,240 reported cases of coronavirus. Out of these, 47,091 patients have recovered while 2,492 have succumbed to the illness.

Delhi currently has about 27,600 active coronavirus cases.

