As Delhi coronavirus cases spiral, NITI Aayog says situation 'unprecedented', likely to worsen

Delhi coronavirus cases: The government's policy think tank, NITI Aayog, has expressed concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Delhi. It has termed as an "unprecedented situation" that has emerged in the national capital which is witnessing a spurt in Covid-19 cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time. On Wednesday, it crossed the 8,000-mark.

According to a Times of India report, NITI Aayog said that the situation could worsen in the coming weeks with cases rising 500 per 10 lakh from 361 currently. According to Census 2011, Delhi's population is estimated at 1.67 crore.

"An uprecedented situation has emerged in Delhi and this likely to become worse inthe coming weeks," the TOI report quoted NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul as saying.

Delhi's 361 cases per 10 lakh is higher than Chennai's 214, Mumbai's 140, and Kolkata's 63.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi's Health minister Satyendar Jain said that the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city and ruled out the chance of another lockdown. "I can tell you that the peak of the third wave is gone," he said.

According to Jain's assessment, Delhi witnessed the first peak in June when cases stood at nearly 37 per cent. The second wave was in September when the cases stood at 12-13 per cent. The third wave was at its high with 15 per cent a few days ago and it has started falling.

Jain's comments came a day after the Centre announced a slew of measures to check the rising cases. The steps include arranging 300 additional ICU beds, doubling the RTPCR tests daily, and a house-to-house survey. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who presided over the meet, said some of the hospitals under the municipal corporations will be converted into dedicated COVID hospitals. Also, doctors and paramedical staff have been called in to increase the manpower. According to the MHA, around 75 paramilitary doctors and some 250 paramedics have allready arrived in the city from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and other states.



Meanwhile, the National Centre for Disease Control recently warned that Delhi needed to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases per day. It noted that winter-related respiratory problems and air pollution will contribute to the rising graph.

In another related development, the city government said that it is working on revising its containment strategy and is likely to survey the high-coronavirus incidence areas.

