Image Source : PTI No lockdown in Delhi again says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Dismissing the speculations, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said no lockdown will be imposed in the national capital, in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19 since it has already peaked out.

"There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial," ANI quoted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain as saying.

There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/ucGZxb6UgN — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

The third wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak in Delhi, Satyendar Jain added.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 3,235 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since October 26, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.85 lakh, while the positivity rate increased to 15.33 per cent.

Latest India News