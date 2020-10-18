Image Source : PTI Delhi records 3,299 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 6,009

Delhi recorded as many as 3,299 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to over 3.31 lakh on Sunday, while the death toll mounted to 6,009. Twenty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 49,414 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,31,017 in the national capital, including 3,01,716 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 23,292, of which 13,742 are in home isolation.

