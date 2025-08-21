Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's security enhanced a day after attack as CRPF commandos deployed: Sources Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's security cover has been enhanced, a day after attack on her. According to sources, the CRPF will also be deployed as part of her security cover.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's security cover on Thursday was enhanced, and extra personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be deployed, a day after she was assaulted during the weekly 'Jan Sunwai' at her official residence in Civil Lines, said police sources.

Gupta was given Z-category security after he became the Delhi CM. However, it was enhanced to Z-plus following a review by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after 15 days of Gupta becoming the chief minister. Now, CRPF commandos will be deployed in the inner perimeter of her security cover, while the Delhi Police will continue to manage the outer perimeter.

No one to be allowed to directly approach Gupta

The officials have also said that no one would now be allowed to directly approach Gupta during her 'Jan Sunwai' sessions, and everyone will have to undergo a verification before being placed before the Delhi CM. Besides, a designated perimeter will be created to ensure that no one comes closer to Gupta.

Gupta attacked during 'Jan Sunwai'

On Wednesday, a 41-year-old man attacked Gupta during her weekly 'Jan Sunwai' session at her residence. The attacker, identified as Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, first handed some papers to Gupta, but suddenly pulled her hair and slapped her. She was later overpowered by Gupta's security personnel and arrested.

Later, the Delhi Police booked Khimjibhai under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has now been sent to five days of police custody. It is being alleged that Khimjibhai conducted the attack as part of a "well-planned conspiracy". It has also been said that Khimjibhai is a "professional criminal" with a history of serious offences.

'Gupta in shock'

The attack left Gupta in shock. She was later attended by a team of doctors and underwent the medico legal case (MLC) examination. "She has been actively working, but she requires rest. Her physical injuries are serious, and she is in a state of shock," said Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra after meeting Gupta on Thursday.