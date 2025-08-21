Delhi CM attack: Accused reveals motive behind his visit to national capital, assault on Rekha Gupta The man attacked Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during 'Jan Sunwai' at her camp office in Civil Lines on Wednesday. The accused is a history-sheeter, and several cases have been registered against him in Rajkot, Gujarat.

New Delhi:

The man accused of attacking Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has made startling revelations and also disclosed the motive behind his visit to the national capital and assault on the Chief Minister during police interrogation, said sources on Thursday.

The Chief Minister was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office on Wednesday morning. Her office termed the assault as part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

What led to the assault on Rekha Gupta? Accused say

According to the sources, the accused, identified as Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya, told investigators during interrogation that he had built a Shiv temple and regularly worshipped there. The accused further claimed that after a Supreme Court order, he began seeing Lord Shiva's Bhairav form in the Shivling. According to him, a dog appearing in the form of Bhairav directed him to travel to Delhi and present his concerns.

Following this "vision," Rajeshbhai reportedly left for Ujjain from his home on Monday, where he again claimed to have received the same instructions from the dog in Bhairav's form. From there, he boarded a train to New Delhi without a ticket and arrived at the New Delhi Railway Station.

How did he reach CM's residence?

On reaching New Delhi station, he asked locals for the Chief Minister's residence address. Police sources said the accused first attempted to reach Rekha Gupta's private residence by metro but got down at the wrong metro station. He then took a rickshaw, paid Rs 50 to the puller, and reached the CM's residence after asking passersby for directions.

During questioning, he claimed he had appealed to the Chief Minister not to remove stray dogs from the city. He alleged that Rekha Gupta ignored his appeal, following which he attacked her.

He also told police that after conveying his concerns to the Chief Minister, he had planned to return to Gujarat by an evening train.

Investigators further revealed that he had staged a protest in Ayodhya in May this year, where he was beaten by security personnel.

Accused was sent to five-day police remand

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has sent the accused to a five-day police remand, according to the Delhi Police. The accused has been identified as 41-year-old Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya, a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot was arrested from the spot immediately after the attack.



He was produced in a Tis Hazari Court from Civil Lines Police Station late on Wednesday evening, which sent to a five-day police remand.

Delhi Police have registered an attempt to murder case against the accused person. A case under Sections 109(1), 132 and 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against him at Civil Lines Police Station.

It is to be noted here that accused Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya is a known history-sheeter with several criminal cases registered against him in Rajkot's Bhaktinagar Police Station records.

