Rekha Gupta attacked: Attempt to murder charge filed against accused, check history-sheeter's criminal record According to a senior police officer, the accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot (Gujarat), was detained and is being questioned. Notably, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was accorded 'Z' category security of the Delhi Police.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police have registered an attempt to murder case against the man who attacked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as 41-year-old Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya. A case under Sections 109(1), 132 and 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against him at Civil Lines Police Station. The accused has been taken into police custody. Further investigation is underway, and the matter is being probed from all possible angles. Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office on Wednesday morning. Her office termed the assault as part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

IB, Special Cell interrogation on

As per the information, teams of the Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police Special Cell are interrogating the accused Sakariya in connection with the attack. Investigators are likely to seek a custody remand of five to seven days for the accused. Sources revealed that Sakariya arrived in Delhi from Rajkot by train on Tuesday morning and stayed at the Gujarati Bhawan in Civil Lines. During a phone conversation with a friend in Gujarat, he mentioned that he had reached the CM's residence in Shalimar Bagh. Delhi Police sources further added that the accused has no relatives lodged in jail, and he did not carry any complaint letter or document with him when he went to the CM's residence, as speculated earlier.

It is to be noted here that accused Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya is a known history-sheeter with several criminal cases registered against him in Rajkot's Bhaktinagar Police Station records.

Previous criminal record details of the accused

In GR No. 0215/2017 under IPC Sections 326, 504 and 114, he was acquitted and released on 25 November 2019 by the 8th Additional Chief Magistrate, Rajkot in Case No. 198/2018.

In Crime No. 1227/2020 under the Prohibition Act Sections 65AA and 116B, he was acquitted on 03 November 2023 by the 3rd A.D. Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rajkot in Case No. 21965/2020.

In Crime No. 1591/2020 under the Prohibition Act Sections 65AA and 116B, he was acquitted on 25 October 2023 by the 3rd A.D. Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rajkot in Case No. 8067/2021.

In Crime No. 0871/2022 under the Prohibition Act Sections 6PI and 116B, the case is presently pending before the 2nd Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, Case No. 9551/2023, with the next hearing listed for 29 September 2025.

In Crime No. 0072/2024 under IPC Sections 324, 323, 504, 114 and GP Act Section 135(1), he was acquitted and released on 07 December 2024 by the 6th A.D. Judicial Magistrate, Court Case No. 12586/2024.

MHA to review Delhi CM's security cover

Police sources said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to review the security arrangements of CM Gupta after a detailed report of the incident is submitted by the police. CM Gupta was accorded 'Z' category security of Delhi Police. This is as per security guidelines of the MHA outlined in the 'Yellow Book', which details protection protocols for VIPs and VVIPs. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said this is not an ordinary attack, adding that the attacker tried to "push the Chief Minister down on the ground and beat her".

