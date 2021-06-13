Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces unlock 3.0: Here's what's allowed/restricted

Delhi Unlock: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that dining at restuarants will 50% capacity, weekly markets will resume from next week, giving more relaxation to the Delhites as the Covid situation improving in the national capital. Cinema halls, gyms, spas will remain closed.

"After 5 am tomorrow, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

What remains closed/restricted:

Schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutions will remain closed.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings prohibited.

Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes will remain closed.

Last week Delhi CM had announced the reopening of markets, malls and Delhi Metro services among other relaxations, saying more activities would be allowed if the Covid situation continued to improve in the city.

Phased reopening of Delhi had started with allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31, in view of declining numbers of coronavirus cases and positivity rate.

