Delhi seals border with Noida-Ghaziabad-Gurugram

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi borders sealed in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the sealing of Delhi borders for one week in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, people involved in essential services will be allowed to travel. In the past couple of weeks, Delhi has witnessed a sharp rise in the coronavirus cases.

Addressing a presser, Chief Minister Kejriwal announced that all barbershops and salons in Delhi will now open as the national capital eases lockdown restrictions in the fight against coronavirus. The chief minister also allowed all shops to open in the national capital.

On hospitals, Kejriwal said, "The moment we open the borders, people from across the country will come to Delhi for treatment. Delhi hospitals should be reserved for people of Delhi. At the same time, Delhi belongs to the country, how can it refuse to treat anyone?" he said.

