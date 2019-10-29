Numbers say Delhi air quality best in 4 years but is that enough?

One of the most widely celebrated festivals in India is Diwali and when we talk about Diwali, one of the cities which goes to lengths to make Diwali large is New Delhi. This 'larger than life' Diwali celebration leads to further deterioration of the already polluted Delhi air. Every year the air quality index dips drastically post Diwali.
The AQI numbers post-Diwali in Delhi show a considerable improvement when compared to last four years, thanks to the self restrain in bursting crackers by society at large. But will that be enough? Figures say this is well begun but we still have miles to go.
In 2019 though, things have been rather subdued. Areas of West Delhi like Rajouri Garden, Subhash Nagar and Janak Puri which were famous for the outrageous amount of crackers bursting on the streets have been surprisingly silent. In fact, the numbers back the observation. Central Pollution Control Board figures for 11 pm on Diwali night show us the pollution figures for various areas of Delhi.
|No.
|Area
|Air Quality Index at 11 PM on Diwali (October 27)
|1.
|Bawana
|603
|2.
|Rohini
|878
|3.
|Jahangirpuri
|758
|4.
|Punjabi Bagh
|723
|5.
|Dwarka
|600
|6.
|Satyawati College
|999
|7.
|RK Puram
|999
|8.
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
|999
|9.
|Patparganj
|999
For reference, safe AQI is between 0-200, so all these numbers are hazardous. However, these numbers are still significantly lower than the AQI count that Delhi normally sees around Diwali.
This is the same sentiment that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had echoed in his press conference on Monday where he said that Delhiites have countered the problem of pollution and that crackers burst in Delhi this season was far lesser than usual.
Let's look at some more numbers.
Delhi has done it once again...Significant reduction of 30 % in Pollution Levels on next day of Diwali as that of 2018. Sustained efforts of Delhi Govt @ArvindKejriwal since 2015 has yielded these results. Would not have been possible without active participation of everybody. pic.twitter.com/ugAmowtjt8— Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) October 28, 2019