Thursday, November 25, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri flags-off driverless train service on 59-km Pink Line of Delhi Metro
  • Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has been declared a proclaimed offender, reaches city
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category, minimum temp 9.7 degrees Celsius

Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category, minimum temp 9.7 degrees Celsius

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2021 11:07 IST
Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category
Image Source : PTI

Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category

Air quality in the national capital continues to be in the 'very poor' category with the AQI clocking 390 at 9 am on Thursday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The city's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 361 on Wednesday. Neighbouring Faridabad (394), Ghaziabad (362), Gurugram (322) and Noida (330) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The minimum temperature in the national capital was 9.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

While the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity recorded by the weather department at 8.30 am was 95 per cent. The weather man has predicted "mainly clear sky" for Delhi on Thursday.

READ MORE: Delhi Air Pollution: Only CNG, e-vehicles allowed to enter capital from Nov 27

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News