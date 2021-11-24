Delhi Air Pollution: Only CNG, e-vehicles allowed to enter capital from November 27

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Vehicles ply on road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog

Amid air pollution concerns in the national capital, the Delhi government has mandated that only CNG-run and electric vehicles will be allowed entry into the city from November 27, while all petrol and diesel transports will remain banned till December 3. The move comes as an attempt to keep the city's air quality in check. "As pollution level in Delhi is reducing leading to an improved Air Quality Index (AQI) similar to pre-Diwali days, the Delhi government has taken a slew of measures to maintain it. Entry of trucks and other vehicles, except for those involved in essential services, from outside Delhi has been stopped.", Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a press briefing after a high-level meeting was conducted to decide on measures needed to keep Delhi's air clean.

"From November 27, only CNG-run and electric vehicles will be allowed entry into the national capital. All the other vehicles will remain banned till December 3," , he added.

"We have also decided to deploy special CNG buses for major colonies like Timarpur and Gulabi Bagh among others from where Delhi government employees commute for the office. We will also start shuttle bus service from Delhi Secretariat to ITO and Indraprastha metro stations for the employees," Rai told the media.

"Recently, the Delhi government had removed restrictions from construction and demolition activities. All the construction agencies have also been advised to stick to the 14 point-guidelines. We have deployed 585 teams to keep a check at such sites to curb the dust pollution. Those found violating the norms will be penalized and subjected to strict action without any notice whatsoever," the minister added.

The Delhi government on Monday lifted the ban on construction activities after the marginal improvement in the national capital's air quality.

On November 21, all schools in the national capital were shut down until further orders of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, owing to the rising levels of air pollution in the city.

"Schools, colleges, libraries, and other educational institutions will also be reopened from November 29 onwards," Rai said, adding that government offices will also be reopened from Monday and everyone is advised to use the public mode of transport.

Since Diwali, the AQI of the national capital continued to hover around the upper end of the 'very poor' or 'severe' category. The change in wind direction, stubble burning, and bursting of firecrackers were cited to be the reason behind worsened air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.

Air quality visibly improved in Delhi after strong surface winds swept through the city on Sunday with today's AQI being recorded at 280 by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

(With IANS Inputs)

