Dalmia Bharat contributes Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund in fight against coronavirus

Dalmia Bharat Group has pledged Rs 25 crore to PM-Cares Fund towards the battle against coronavirus in India. Apart from this, the conglomerate has also committed the use of playgrounds, guest houses and technical centers across all plants to the local authorities for using them as facilities for tackling COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, ration, grocery, and accommodation are also being provided to all the contractual laborers who were stuck due to the nationwide lockdown and stoppage of all transportation.



"Both the centre and state governments have done an exceptional job to contain the outbreak of COVID in India. India’s strength is its United citizens and loving hearts. We are doing our duty by making a small contribution to PM-CARES and will wholeheartedly do everything to support our PM and State CM’s in their efforts to fight this virus," Puneet Dalmia, MD of Dalmia Bharat Group, said today.



Apart from this, over 100 food packets are being provided twice every day to the local Municipalities and police to be distributed among needy and homeless near all the plant locations. The canteens of the Dalmia Bharat factories across India are also being used to prepare food for local distribution in the regions.



The company said it has paid salaries to its employees ahead of schedule while contractual workers are being given bi-monthly payments to buy essential commodities.