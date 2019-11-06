Watch: Crocodile rescued from drain amid heavy rains in Gujarat

A 6.5 feet long crocodile was rescued from drainage in Gujarat on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, the reptile was later handed over to the forest department. In a video that has now gone viral, forest officials can be seen taking away the crocodile after it was rescued from a drain in Vadodara. The crocodile is tied up and is being dragged to the rescue van.

Gujarat has been receiving incessant rains since the past few days, which may be the reason behind the crocodile surfacing in the drain.

In the past too, there have been instances wherein deadly crocodiles have been seen on the streets amid heavy waterlogging in Gujarat.

Image Source : ANI PHOTO Forest officials rescue crocodile from drain in Gujarat

Meanwhile, cyclone Maha, after intensifying into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Monday, has weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather forecasting agency reports that Cyclone Maha is moving east-northeastwards and gradually weakening.

The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal areas of Gujarat — Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Surat, Bharuch, Porbandar, Rajkot on Wednesday.

Heavy damage expected in Gujarat due to Cyclone Maha this week.

Moderate to heavy snowfall and rains have been predicted in union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for three days starting from tomorrow, IMD predicted.

