CP Radhakrishnan becomes India's 15th Vice President, defeats B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes.

New Delhi:

CP Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee, became India's 15th Vice President after the results were declared in which Radhakrishnan emerged as the clear winner by securing 452 votes against his contender B Sudershan Reddy, who got 300 votes. The winning margin came out to be 152 votes. The Vice Presidential polls concluded on Tuesday, for which Radhakrishnan was locked in a direct contest with the INDIA bloc's joint candidate, Reddy.

The voting in the key elections began at 10 am and concluded at 5 pm. The counting of votes was taken up soon after. Radhakrishnan was supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), among others. Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP also voted in favour of Radhakrishnan. On the other hand, Reddy got the support of Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and Left parties, among others.

Several parties, including Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), abstained from voting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast the first vote in the election earlier in the day in the polling booth in Room Number 10 in the Parliament complex. He was accompanied by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh and L Murugan.

The midway vice presidential polls were necessitated by the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21.

Although Dhankhar cited health reasons as the reason behind his stepping down, the move fuelled several theories and political speculation about his turmoil with the NDA-led Centre.