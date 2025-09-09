According to India TV's analysis, CP Radhakrishnan is all set to become the next Vice President of India, as numbers are comfortably tilted in his favour against Opposition candidate Reddy. Unlike the Presidential election, where even state legislators also vote, the Vice President is elected by the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha only. 7 seats are lying vacant in both houses (6 in Rajya Sabha and 1 in Lok Sabha) presently, and the total number of parliamentarians who are eligible to vote is 781. The successful candidate needs at least 391 votes to become the next Vice President of India, and the NDA candidate Radhakrishnan is hopeful of getting the solid backing of at least 437 members (56%), well above the magic figure. Reddy is likely to get around 323 votes. READ