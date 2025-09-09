Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Vice President Election 2025: CP Radhakrishnan faces B Sudershan Reddy in high-stakes VP polls today

  Live Vice President Election 2025: CP Radhakrishnan faces B Sudershan Reddy in high-stakes VP polls today

Vice Presidential Election 2025 LIVE: The election for the second-highest constitutional position in the country was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21.

Representative image
Representative image Image Source : PTI (File)
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The stage is set for a direct contest between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy for the vice presidential election today (September 9), with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. Polling for the vice president election, in which members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are eligible to vote, would begin at 10 am in the new Parliament building and continue till 5 pm. Counting of votes will begin at 6 pm, and the result will be out later in the evening. The Vice Presidential election was necessitated after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the position on July 21, citing health reasons. 

 

 

Live updates :Vice President Election 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 6:37 AM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    How are the numbers stacking up?

    The numbers are stacked in favour of the ruling NDA, which claims the support of 427 votes out of the total 781 valid votes. The majority mark is 391. The Opposition, which has 315 MPs, has asked the members to cast their vote for the "spirit of India" by hearing the voice of their conscience in what they have described as an "ideological battle".

  • 6:36 AM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vice Presidential Election: Who is leading in different states? Breakdown of vote tally for NDA and INDIA

    According to India TV's analysis, CP Radhakrishnan is all set to become the next Vice President of India, as numbers are comfortably tilted in his favour against Opposition candidate Reddy. Unlike the Presidential election, where even state legislators also vote, the Vice President is elected by the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha only. 7 seats are lying vacant in both houses (6 in Rajya Sabha and 1 in Lok Sabha) presently, and the total number of parliamentarians who are eligible to vote is 781. The successful candidate needs at least 391 votes to become the next Vice President of India, and the NDA candidate Radhakrishnan is hopeful of getting the solid backing of at least 437 members (56%), well above the magic figure. Reddy is likely to get around 323 votes.  READ

  • 6:33 AM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Will PM Modi will vote today?

    Prime Minister Narendar Modi would be among the first ones to vote in the vice presidential election, sources said, adding that he has to leave for a survey of flood-affected areas in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh soon thereafter. Members of Parliament are not bound by party whips to vote in the vice presidential election, which takes place under a secret ballot system.

  • 6:32 AM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    When will the result be out?

    Counting of votes will begin at 6 pm, and the result will be out later in the evening. 

  • 6:32 AM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    When will voting start?

    Polling for the vice president election, in which members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are eligible to vote, would begin at 10 am in the new Parliament building and continue till 5 pm. Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the vice-presidential election, said that the polling will take place on Tuesday in Room No. F-101, Vasudha, Parliament House. 

  • 6:31 AM (IST)Sep 09, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CP Radhakrishnan faces B Sudershan Reddy in high-stakes VP polls today

    Stage is set for the vice presidential elections as the members of both the Houses of Parliament vote to elect the country's next Vice President on Tuesday. NDA has fielded C P Radhakrishnan, while Opposition has named B Sudershan Reddy as their nominee. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Vice President Election Vice President Of India CP Radhakrishnan B Sudershan Reddy NDA INDIA Alliance
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\