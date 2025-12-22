Former MI, CSK all-rounder, bought for INR 9.25 crore in IPL, announces retirement from cricket Krishnappa Gowtham has retired from all forms of cricket, ending a 14-year domestic career. The Karnataka all-rounder took close to 400 wickets in domestic cricket. He has played for five franchises in the IPL and in IPL 2021, CSK bought him for INR 9.25 crore.

Bengaluru:

Krishnappa Gowtham has officially stepped away from competitive cricket, ending a domestic career that stretched across 14 seasons and left a lasting imprint on Indian cricket’s lower tiers. A familiar presence in Karnataka colours for more than a decade, Gowtham built his reputation as a hard-hitting all-rounder who could influence games in short bursts with both bat and ball.

His journey at the top level of domestic cricket began in the 2012 Ranji Trophy, when he debuted for Karnataka against Uttar Pradesh. In his first appearance, he removed established batters Suresh Raina and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. From there, Gowtham steadily carved out a role in a highly competitive Karnataka setup, valued for his off-spin and late-order hitting.

A defining phase of his red-ball career arrived during the 2016–17 Ranji season, when he claimed 27 wickets in eight matches, firmly establishing himself as a genuine all-round option. He expanded his credentials the following year by registering his maiden first-class hundred against Assam in Mysuru, demonstrating that his batting could carry substance beyond cameos.

By the time his domestic career wound down, Gowtham had taken over 320 wickets across 59 first-class and 68 List A matches. Alongside his bowling returns, he frequently chipped in with crucial runs, often rescuing innings from the lower order. He remained part of Karnataka’s setup until 2023, and even after stepping out of the state side.

His performances earned him multiple India A selections, with appearances against New Zealand A, West Indies A, Australia A and England Lions. In 2021, after serving as a net bowler, he was named in India’s squad for the Sri Lanka tour and made his only international appearance in a T20I in Colombo, where he picked up a wicket.

Gowtham’s IPL career

Gowtham was also a regular feature in the IPL, turning out for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. His most notable auction moment came in 2021, when Chennai Super Kings secured him for Rs 9.25 crore. Over nine IPL seasons, his earnings crossed Rs 35 crore.

One performance, however, stands above the rest. In the 2019 Karnataka Premier League for Bellary Tuskers, Gowtham produced a remarkable all-round display, scoring 134 off 56 balls with 13 sixes before following it up with eight wickets for 15 runs in four overs. It was a fitting snapshot of a career defined by impact and versatility. Most recently, he won the Maharaja Trophy with Mysuru Warriors in 2024..