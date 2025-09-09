14 MPs who have abstained from voting in Vice Presidential Election The poll is witnessing a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The election to elect India's next Vice President is currently underway, with lawmakers from both Houses of Parliament casting their votes. The ruling NDA has nominated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, while the Opposition has fielded former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy. According to Rajya Sabha Secretary-General PC Mody, who is the returning officer, polling is being held in Room No. F-101, Vasudha, Parliament House, between 10 am and 5 pm. Counting votes will begin at 6 PM, and the results will be announced late evening.

How are the numbers stacking up?

The electoral college for the vice presidential election comprises a total of 788 members - 245 from the Rajya Sabha and 543 from the Lok Sabha. The 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to vote in the election. The present strength of the electoral college is 781, as six seats are vacant in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha. This puts the majority mark at 391. The NDA has 425 MPs, while the opposition camp has the backing of 324.

14 MPs who have abstained from voting

Three parties, however, have announced that they will boycott the poll, which was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

11 Rajya Sabha members, including seven MPs of the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and four MPs of the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), are abstaining from voting in the Vice Presidential election. Three Lok Sabha members, including two independents and one Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP, have also decided to boycott the election.

11 Rajya Sabha MPs who are abstaining:

Sasmit Patra (BJD) Debashish Samantaray (BJD) Subhashish Khuntia (BJD) Sulata Deo (BJD) Niranjan Bishi (BJD) Munna Khan (BJD) Manas Mangaraj (BJD) Vaddiraju Ravichandra (BRS) KR Suresh Reddy (BRS) D Damodar Rao (BRS) B Parthasaradhi Reddy (BRS)

Three Lok Sabha MPs who are abstaining:

Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD) Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa (Independent) Amritpal Singh (Independent)

