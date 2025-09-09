CP Radhakrishnan offers prayers ahead of Vice President Election: 'Going to be a big victory' Vice President Election: "The elections are taking place. It is going to be a big victory for Indian nationalism. We are all one, we will be one and we want India to become 'Viksit Bharat'...”, Radhakrishnan said.

New Delhi:

Just ahead of the Vice President Election 2025, NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said the elections are taking place and is going to be a big victory for Indian nationalism.

Here’s what CP Radhakrishnan said

"The elections are taking place. It is going to be a big victory for Indian nationalism. We are all one, we will be one and we want India to become 'Viksit Bharat'...”, Radhakrishnan said.

CP Radhakrishnan offers prayers at Ram Mandir in Delhi

Earlier in the day, Radhakrishnan offered prayers at Shree Ram Mandir in Delhi's Lodhi Road area. The Vice Presidential election is scheduled to be held today, with the voting to begin at 10 AM. The counting of votes will also take place in the evening today.

The election came days after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post as the Vice President on July 21, citing health reasons.

The stage is set for a contest between Radhakrishnan and retired Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy, who has been named as the joint opposition candidate for the Vice President's post. Both the BJP-led NDA and opposition parties held mock polls ahead of the crucial day, telling the MPs to be cautious in exercising their franchise lest their vote be invalid.

PM Modi hails Radhakrishnan as excellent VP candidate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the candidature of CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm across the country, and people believe he will be an excellent Vice President.

"Participated in the NDA meeting in Delhi, attended by MPs across the NDA family. The candidature of Thiru CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm all across. People believe that he will be an excellent Vice President, who will enrich the office with his wisdom and insights," he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc held a mock drill to reduce the risk of invalid ballots. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai said all important issues were considered for Vice Presidential election.

"The entire opposition is united. A mock poll was conducted for the Vice Presidential election. Even small details were explained so that no mistake happens," he told ANI later.

