Covishield, Covaxin prices slashed to Rs 225 per dose ahead of booster shots drive

A day ahead of the booster shots drive, Covishield and Covaxin prices at all private hospitals have been reduced to Rs. 225.

Serum Institute of India's Covid-19 vaccine Covishield was earlier priced at Rs. 600. Adar Poonawala, CEO of SII has announced that the price will now be Rs. 225. Bharat Biotech's vaccine Covaxin was priced at Rs 1200.

The Central government had earlier announced that Covid precaution doses will be available to 18 plus population group from April 10 at private vaccination centers.

Meanwhile, in a virtual meeting with all Health Secretaries of states and UTs on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry announced that the private Covid Vaccination Centres can charge only up to a maximum of Rs 150 as service charge for precaution dose over and above the cost of vaccine.

So far, about 96 per cent of those above the age of 15 in the country have received at least one Covid vaccine dose, while about 83 per cent have received both doses. More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years. Besides, 45 per cent of the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group have also received the first dose, the ministry had said. The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 185.38 crore.

