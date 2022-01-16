India completes a year of COVID-19 vaccination drive; over 156 cr vaccine doses administered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Agartala: A health workers administer the 'precautionary dose' (booster dose) of COVID-19 vaccine to a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel

In a landmark, India completed a year of COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday. The vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus had begun last year on January 16, with the health care and frontline workers first in line to receive the vaccine dose. The vaccination drive was later expanded to citizens and people with comorbidities, and finally all above 18 plus.

Here's some interesting data in connection with India's vaccination drive since a year

Over 156 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered; as of date 156,37,32,297

Over 76 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered to women; as of date 76,11,64,993

Over 65 core beneficiaries (more than 70 per cent of the adult population) are fully vaccinated; as of date 65,22,22,484

Over 99 crore doses have so far been administered in rural settings in rural COVID-19 vaccination centers

Over 3 lakh 69 thousand vaccine doses have so far been administered to the transgender population

More than 3 crore children of age-group 15-17 have already got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days of initiation of the program. As of date, 3,31,02,911 doses have been administered to children from age group 15-17

More than 67 lakh doses have so far been administered to people without identity cards; as of date 67,41,576

Over 6 lakh vaccine doses have so far been administered to inmates during vaccination sessions in prison

More than 11 crore beneficiaries have got vaccinated in tribal districts; as of date 11,50,91,985

More than 40 crore vaccine doses have been administered during Near to Home COVID vaccination centres. As of date, 39,68,724 sessions have been conducted as NHCVC in which 40,41,46,093 doses have been administered

Centre to issue postal stamp to mark one year of vaccination

Meanwhile, the Central government is all set to issue a postal stamp to mark the completion of one year of vaccination drive against COVID-19, officials said on Saturday.

As the nation is going to complete one year of vaccination drive on Sunday which began on January 16 last year, a commemorative postal stamp will be issued to mark the occasion.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will issue the postal stamp and address a programme virtually.

Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan will also join the programme along with Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 156 crore

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 156 crore with more than 57 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

Cumulatively, 52,40,53,061 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 36,73,83,765 second doses have been given since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

In the 15-18 age group, 3,36,09,191 vaccine doses have been administered, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 90,68,44,414 first doses and 65,51,95,703 second doses have been administered, it said.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 156 crore (1,56,63,10,110) on Saturday. More than 57 lakh (57,29,760) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

