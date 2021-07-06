At 34,703, India logs lowest Covid case rise in 111 days; recovery rate rises to 97.17 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: People, flouting COVID-19 appropriate behavior, visit a crowded Sarojini Market area during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

India reported 34,703 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 111 days, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

With this, India's active caseload of COVID cases has declined to 4,64,357, which is the lowest in 101 days. The active cases constitute 1.52 percent of the total cases.

Total recoveries touched 2,97,52,294, including 51,864 patients who recovered during the last 24 hours. As per the ministry, the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day. With this, the recovery rate has increased to 97.17 per cent.

Also, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 percent and is currently at 2.40 percent. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.11 percent, less than 3 percent for 15 consecutive days.

Testing capacity also has substantially been ramped up and 42.14 crore total tests have been conducted so far.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. To date, 35.75 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, cumulative total samples tested up to July 5 are 42,14,24,881 including 16,47,424 samples tested yesterday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15 6 7339 6 128 2 Andhra Pradesh 33964 1361 1858189 3435 12870 26 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3118 157 34234 267 179 2 4 Assam 23590 88 491561 2521 4683 31 5 Bihar 1305 131 711692 202 9606 5 6 Chandigarh 116 27 60815 38 809 1 7 Chhattisgarh 5220 125 977360 443 13457 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 35 3 10530 3 4 9 Delhi 912 80 1408699 132 24997 2 10 Goa 1934 153 162557 281 3075 2 11 Gujarat 2333 134 811491 194 10071 2 12 Haryana 1113 73 758348 117 9496 10 13 Himachal Pradesh 1357 8 197959 165 3484 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3774 193 309133 461 4343 6 15 Jharkhand 609 49 340257 93 5117 2 16 Karnataka 42019 2850 2779038 5631 35434 67 17 Kerala 101097 3411 2866806 11346 13818 102 18 Ladakh 216 10 19709 19 204 19 Lakshadweep 278 4 9609 32 49 20 Madhya Pradesh 466 13 780534 39 9015 6 21 Maharashtra 120061 6393 5861720 13027 123136 106 22 Manipur 5974 185 65540 609 1204 8 23 Meghalaya 4354 80 46676 448 871 9 24 Mizoram 3730 149 18026 365 98 3 25 Nagaland 1192 42 23868 82 499 26 Odisha 26347 575 894104 3326 4248 52 27 Puducherry 1871 135 114454 262 1762 1 28 Punjab 2118 206 578310 328 16122 12 29 Rajasthan 1092 88 942756 140 8941 3 30 Sikkim 1869 232 19048 326 309 1 31 Tamil Nadu 34926 368 2432017 4029 33059 54 32 Telangana 11704 260 612096 1061 3698 7 33 Tripura 3962 186 63492 283 697 5 34 Uttarakhand 1555 194 331903 261 7335 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 2181 83 1681912 195 22646 6 36 West Bengal 17950 830 1470512 1697 17817 18 Total# 464357 17714 29752294 51864 403281 553

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday attended a meeting of the G20 High-Level Independent Panel (HLIP) and shared India's preparedness and response to COVID-19 while highlighting the slew of measures undertaken to support the economy during the pandemic.

The meeting, held virtually, was also attended by Singapore Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former US treasury secretary Lawrence H Summers and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the finance ministry tweeted.

The meeting discussed the panel's work which will be presented during the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting to be held later this month.

Latest India News