At 34,703, India logs lowest Covid case rise in 111 days; recovery rate rises to 97.17 per cent

India reported 34,703 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 111 days, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
With this, India's active caseload of COVID cases has declined to 4,64,357, which is the lowest in 101 days. The active cases constitute 1.52 percent of the total cases.
Total recoveries touched 2,97,52,294, including 51,864 patients who recovered during the last 24 hours. As per the ministry, the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day. With this, the recovery rate has increased to 97.17 per cent.
Also, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 percent and is currently at 2.40 percent. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.11 percent, less than 3 percent for 15 consecutive days.
Testing capacity also has substantially been ramped up and 42.14 crore total tests have been conducted so far.
India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. To date, 35.75 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, cumulative total samples tested up to July 5 are 42,14,24,881 including 16,47,424 samples tested yesterday.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|15
|6
|7339
|6
|128
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|33964
|1361
|1858189
|3435
|12870
|26
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3118
|157
|34234
|267
|179
|2
|4
|Assam
|23590
|88
|491561
|2521
|4683
|31
|5
|Bihar
|1305
|131
|711692
|202
|9606
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|116
|27
|60815
|38
|809
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|5220
|125
|977360
|443
|13457
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|35
|3
|10530
|3
|4
|9
|Delhi
|912
|80
|1408699
|132
|24997
|2
|10
|Goa
|1934
|153
|162557
|281
|3075
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|2333
|134
|811491
|194
|10071
|2
|12
|Haryana
|1113
|73
|758348
|117
|9496
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1357
|8
|197959
|165
|3484
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3774
|193
|309133
|461
|4343
|6
|15
|Jharkhand
|609
|49
|340257
|93
|5117
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|42019
|2850
|2779038
|5631
|35434
|67
|17
|Kerala
|101097
|3411
|2866806
|11346
|13818
|102
|18
|Ladakh
|216
|10
|19709
|19
|204
|19
|Lakshadweep
|278
|4
|9609
|32
|49
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|466
|13
|780534
|39
|9015
|6
|21
|Maharashtra
|120061
|6393
|5861720
|13027
|123136
|106
|22
|Manipur
|5974
|185
|65540
|609
|1204
|8
|23
|Meghalaya
|4354
|80
|46676
|448
|871
|9
|24
|Mizoram
|3730
|149
|18026
|365
|98
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|1192
|42
|23868
|82
|499
|26
|Odisha
|26347
|575
|894104
|3326
|4248
|52
|27
|Puducherry
|1871
|135
|114454
|262
|1762
|1
|28
|Punjab
|2118
|206
|578310
|328
|16122
|12
|29
|Rajasthan
|1092
|88
|942756
|140
|8941
|3
|30
|Sikkim
|1869
|232
|19048
|326
|309
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|34926
|368
|2432017
|4029
|33059
|54
|32
|Telangana
|11704
|260
|612096
|1061
|3698
|7
|33
|Tripura
|3962
|186
|63492
|283
|697
|5
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1555
|194
|331903
|261
|7335
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2181
|83
|1681912
|195
|22646
|6
|36
|West Bengal
|17950
|830
|1470512
|1697
|17817
|18
|Total#
|464357
|17714
|29752294
|51864
|403281
|553
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday attended a meeting of the G20 High-Level Independent Panel (HLIP) and shared India's preparedness and response to COVID-19 while highlighting the slew of measures undertaken to support the economy during the pandemic.
The meeting, held virtually, was also attended by Singapore Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former US treasury secretary Lawrence H Summers and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the finance ministry tweeted.
The meeting discussed the panel's work which will be presented during the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting to be held later this month.