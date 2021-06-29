India logs 37,566 new COVID cases, 907 deaths; active cases now at 5,52,659

India recorded 37,566 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 907 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 56,994 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,93,66,601. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,03,16,897 with 5,52,659 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,97,637.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|48
|14
|7286
|20
|128
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|42252
|2521
|1827214
|4714
|12630
|31
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2577
|82
|32483
|213
|167
|4
|Assam
|26390
|747
|472461
|3394
|4482
|42
|5
|Bihar
|1973
|169
|709908
|330
|9583
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|181
|22
|60644
|30
|807
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6208
|388
|974049
|787
|13437
|6
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|42
|3
|10501
|11
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1553
|15
|1407473
|72
|24967
|2
|10
|Goa
|2316
|195
|160874
|326
|3046
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|3465
|222
|809821
|315
|10054
|3
|12
|Haryana
|1593
|92
|757480
|172
|9401
|16
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1691
|63
|196646
|208
|3476
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4996
|296
|305684
|549
|4310
|6
|15
|Jharkhand
|1005
|25
|339314
|115
|5111
|16
|Karnataka
|97615
|3450
|2704755
|5933
|34836
|93
|17
|Kerala
|96472
|3576
|2787496
|11529
|12989
|110
|18
|Ladakh
|308
|27
|19512
|31
|202
|19
|Lakshadweep
|295
|1
|9372
|35
|48
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|696
|120
|780101
|138
|8936
|19
|21
|Maharashtra
|121050
|4372
|5800925
|10812
|121573
|287
|22
|Manipur
|5642
|182
|61646
|608
|1130
|6
|23
|Meghalaya
|4378
|180
|43578
|508
|827
|8
|24
|Mizoram
|4432
|108
|15295
|255
|92
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|1397
|126
|23127
|176
|493
|6
|26
|Odisha
|29072
|109
|870787
|3385
|3930
|43
|27
|Puducherry
|2479
|193
|112565
|336
|1745
|1
|28
|Punjab
|3639
|381
|575486
|614
|16011
|20
|29
|Rajasthan
|1593
|140
|941692
|210
|8916
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|2027
|110
|17851
|178
|304
|3
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|40954
|1847
|2397336
|6553
|32388
|98
|32
|Telangana
|13869
|433
|604093
|1417
|3644
|9
|33
|Tripura
|3531
|34
|61133
|439
|675
|3
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2294
|171
|330353
|287
|7092
|4
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3046
|119
|1680174
|261
|22559
|41
|36
|West Bengal
|21580
|304
|1457486
|2033
|17644
|32
|Total#
|552659
|20335
|29366601
|56994
|397637
|907
Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday claimed that the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has successfully treated over 20,000 Covid patients since March last year, the highest by any hospital in India.
He congratulated the doctors, nurses and other staff of LNJP hospital, the city government's largest healthcare facility, on their feat.
"Lok Nayak Hospital has treated more than 20,000 covid pts since March 2020, Highest in any hospital in India, congratulation to team of Drs, nurses and all staff for great work. We salute to you all," the minister tweeted.
According to the Delhi government's Corona application, there are 2,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of these, 1,840 are vacant.