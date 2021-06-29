India logs 37,566 new COVID cases, 907 deaths; active cases now at 5,52,659

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shimla: Tourists walk on the Ridge road following ease in COVID-induced restrictions

India recorded 37,566 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 907 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 56,994 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,93,66,601. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,03,16,897 with 5,52,659 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,97,637.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 48 14 7286 20 128 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 42252 2521 1827214 4714 12630 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2577 82 32483 213 167 4 Assam 26390 747 472461 3394 4482 42 5 Bihar 1973 169 709908 330 9583 4 6 Chandigarh 181 22 60644 30 807 7 Chhattisgarh 6208 388 974049 787 13437 6 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 42 3 10501 11 4 9 Delhi 1553 15 1407473 72 24967 2 10 Goa 2316 195 160874 326 3046 7 11 Gujarat 3465 222 809821 315 10054 3 12 Haryana 1593 92 757480 172 9401 16 13 Himachal Pradesh 1691 63 196646 208 3476 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4996 296 305684 549 4310 6 15 Jharkhand 1005 25 339314 115 5111 16 Karnataka 97615 3450 2704755 5933 34836 93 17 Kerala 96472 3576 2787496 11529 12989 110 18 Ladakh 308 27 19512 31 202 19 Lakshadweep 295 1 9372 35 48 20 Madhya Pradesh 696 120 780101 138 8936 19 21 Maharashtra 121050 4372 5800925 10812 121573 287 22 Manipur 5642 182 61646 608 1130 6 23 Meghalaya 4378 180 43578 508 827 8 24 Mizoram 4432 108 15295 255 92 1 25 Nagaland 1397 126 23127 176 493 6 26 Odisha 29072 109 870787 3385 3930 43 27 Puducherry 2479 193 112565 336 1745 1 28 Punjab 3639 381 575486 614 16011 20 29 Rajasthan 1593 140 941692 210 8916 2 30 Sikkim 2027 110 17851 178 304 3 31 Tamil Nadu 40954 1847 2397336 6553 32388 98 32 Telangana 13869 433 604093 1417 3644 9 33 Tripura 3531 34 61133 439 675 3 34 Uttarakhand 2294 171 330353 287 7092 4 35 Uttar Pradesh 3046 119 1680174 261 22559 41 36 West Bengal 21580 304 1457486 2033 17644 32 Total# 552659 20335 29366601 56994 397637 907

Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday claimed that the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has successfully treated over 20,000 Covid patients since March last year, the highest by any hospital in India.

He congratulated the doctors, nurses and other staff of LNJP hospital, the city government's largest healthcare facility, on their feat.



"Lok Nayak Hospital has treated more than 20,000 covid pts since March 2020, Highest in any hospital in India, congratulation to team of Drs, nurses and all staff for great work. We salute to you all," the minister tweeted.

According to the Delhi government's Corona application, there are 2,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of these, 1,840 are vacant.

Latest India News