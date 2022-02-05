As deaths due to Covid increase in Gujarat, expert says 'Omicron might be responsible'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The total number of deaths in Gujarat during the last month was approximately 550.

As Covid related deaths in Gujarat increase, experts say Omicron can be responsible. Speaking to India TV, an expert said, "Covid 19 cases have definitely started stabilizing in Gujarat but the number of patients dying is increasing continuously. At this time the situation is almost similar to the first wave of Covid when comorbid and high risk patients died in the state."

Initially, common symptoms of corona were seen in all types of people due to vaccination but in the last few days the number of deaths has suddenly increased. Experts believe the new variant of Omicron to be responsible.

The total number of deaths in Gujarat during the last month was approximately 550. As the number of daily deaths in the state has been recorded above 30 in the last 8 days, it has created a worrying situation. Medical experts say that most of these patients are comorbid or are senior citizens, apart from patients suffering from kidney and liver diseases. Experts also say that many of these patients are reporting to the hospital with delayed symptoms.

In Gujarat, 325 to 350 patients including private and government hospitals were on ventilators. In such a situation now medical experts are saying that the virus should not be taken too lightly, especially this variant can be fatal for those who are already suffering from other diseases or are above the age of 60 years.

Experts advise people to take necessary precautions to avoid contacting Covid and take good care of themselves.

