Over 87.6 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: health ministry

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed the 87.6 crore crore-mark, the Union Health Ministry said. According to the 7 pm provisional report, more than 49 lakh (49,45,169) vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, 35,50,09,680 people in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 7,88,45,995 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Inoculation of all people aged over 45 years began on April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

