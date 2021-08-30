India reports 42,909 fresh Covid-19 cases, 380 deaths in 24 hours, recovery rate at 97.53%

Monday, August 30, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 34,763 discharges in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2021 9:41 IST
covid cases today
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre

India recorded 42,909 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 380 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 34,763 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.53 per cent and total recoveries to 3,19,23,405.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,76,342, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,38,210. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 52,01,46,525 samples have been tested up to August 29 for COVID-19. Of these 14,19,990 samples were tested on Sunday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 7428 129
Andhra Pradesh 14853 1981906 13807
Arunachal Pradesh 1063 51508 260
Assam 7434 574955 5636
Bihar 112 715918 9653
Chandigarh 38 64236 813
Chhattisgarh 510 990314 13555
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10653 4
Delhi 393 1412212 25080
Goa 952 169572 3193
Gujarat 151 815154 10081
Haryana 657 760115 9673
Himachal Pradesh 1814 207717 3591
Jammu and Kashmir 1211 319362 4406
Jharkhand 142 342555 5132
Karnataka 18923 2889809 37261
Kerala 205440 3751666 20466
Ladakh 72 20265 207
Lakshadweep 29 10256 51
Madhya Pradesh 79 781548 10516
Maharashtra 55341 6259906 137026
Manipur 3424 107742 1775
Meghalaya 2710 71327 1299
Mizoram 8342 48968 212
Nagaland 828 28478 614
Odisha 7093 990796 7765
Puducherry 698 120790 1810
Punjab 405 583743 16366
Rajasthan 116 945009 8954
Sikkim 1333 28027 369
Tamil Nadu 17559 2557884 34856
Telangana 6065 647185 3869
Tripura 1028 80950 797
Uttarakhand 326 335188 7380
Uttar Pradesh 299 1686128 22807
West Bengal 9109 1519372 18417
Total# 368558 31888642 437830
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

