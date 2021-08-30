India reports 42,909 fresh Covid-19 cases, 380 deaths in 24 hours, recovery rate at 97.53%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre

India recorded 42,909 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 380 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 34,763 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.53 per cent and total recoveries to 3,19,23,405.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,76,342, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,38,210. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 52,01,46,525 samples have been tested up to August 29 for COVID-19. Of these 14,19,990 samples were tested on Sunday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 7428 129 Andhra Pradesh 14853 1981906 13807 Arunachal Pradesh 1063 51508 260 Assam 7434 574955 5636 Bihar 112 715918 9653 Chandigarh 38 64236 813 Chhattisgarh 510 990314 13555 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10653 4 Delhi 393 1412212 25080 Goa 952 169572 3193 Gujarat 151 815154 10081 Haryana 657 760115 9673 Himachal Pradesh 1814 207717 3591 Jammu and Kashmir 1211 319362 4406 Jharkhand 142 342555 5132 Karnataka 18923 2889809 37261 Kerala 205440 3751666 20466 Ladakh 72 20265 207 Lakshadweep 29 10256 51 Madhya Pradesh 79 781548 10516 Maharashtra 55341 6259906 137026 Manipur 3424 107742 1775 Meghalaya 2710 71327 1299 Mizoram 8342 48968 212 Nagaland 828 28478 614 Odisha 7093 990796 7765 Puducherry 698 120790 1810 Punjab 405 583743 16366 Rajasthan 116 945009 8954 Sikkim 1333 28027 369 Tamil Nadu 17559 2557884 34856 Telangana 6065 647185 3869 Tripura 1028 80950 797 Uttarakhand 326 335188 7380 Uttar Pradesh 299 1686128 22807 West Bengal 9109 1519372 18417 Total# 368558 31888642 437830 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Latest India News