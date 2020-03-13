Image Source : PTI COVID-19: IT, biotech employees in Bengaluru to work from home

Karnataka government on Friday asked IT and biotech employees to work from home for a week in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the state."In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, we are requesting all IT and biotech employees to work from home for a week," said Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, following a high-level meeting with health officials.

Karnataka and especially Bengaluru is home to several IT offices with lakhs of employees in the city. Late on Thursday night, Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu confirmed that a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi in the state's northern region had died of coronavirus. On Friday, the state recorded its sixth positive coronavirus case.

