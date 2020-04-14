COVID-19: DRDO develops disinfection chamber 'COVSACK' to help healthcare workers

COVID-19: DRDO develops disinfection chamber 'COVSACK'

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has designed a disinfection chamber for healthcare workers who are in the forefront of the battle against coronavirus. "DRDO has developed a `COVSACK – COVid SAmple Collection Kiosk', that can help health care workers take samples from suspicious patients, without the need of PPE kits," an official release read.

The COVSACK is designed so that the kiosk can be disinfected automatically via its inherent features without any help of human personnel.

The COVID-19 virus is transmitted between people through close contact and droplets. The people most at risk of infection are those who are in close contact with a COVID-19 patient or who care for COVID-19 patients.

"The COVSACK has an auto disinfection facility with inbulit sprayers of disinfectant solution & water followed by UV lights disinfection. The chamber is designed and built with access to health care workers from outside to take a swab from the suspected patient. The shielding screen of kiosk cabin protects the health care worker from the aerosols of the patient while taking the sample. This minimizes the use of PPE ( Personal protective equipment) by the health care worker for each sample taken," an official said.

The autodisinfection by sprayers mounted in the kiosk cabin, disinfects by spraying 1% sodium hypochlorite solution for a period of 1 minute to leave the walls of chamber disinfected. It will be further flushed with water from the inbuilt sprayers & UV light disinfection." he added.

