Coronavirus scare: 2 Punjab officer couples home quarantined

Image Source : AP Punjab officer couples home quarantined (Representational image)

Two officer couples in Punjab have been self-isolating at home as a precaution to prevent the risk of spreading the coronavirus after returning recently from Italy and Switzerland, an official said on Friday.

They are Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sandeep Garg, who is the Senior Superintendent of Police of Sangrur, and his wife, Surbhi Malik, who is the Chief Administrator with Patiala Development Authority.

The another couple is Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, Girish Dyalan, and his IPS wife, Avneet Kondal, who is the Senior Superintendent of Police of Fatehgarh Sahib.

Both the couple has been quarantined for 14 days, said an official. They returned to India on March 3.

The state government issued an advisory on March 6 saying all officials who have gone on ex-India leave would be quarantined for 14 days on the return as a precaution.