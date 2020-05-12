Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 47 new cases, state's tally mounts to 4035; death toll at 115

Tuesday, May 12, 2020
     
After 47 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 4035 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1255 confirmed infections.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 12, 2020 9:43 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

After 47 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 4035 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1255 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 4035 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 23,401 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the list of cases in the state so far: 

District Number of Cases
Ajmer 233
Alwar 31
Bharatpur 119
Bhilwara 43
Banswara 66
Bikaner  39
Barmer 7
Churu 18
Dausa 24
Dholpur 21
Dungarpur 11
Jaipur 1255
Jaisalmer 37
Jhunjhunu 42
Jodhpur 886
Jhalawar 47
Karauli 7
Kota 262
Nagaur 131
Pali 67
Pratapgarh 4
Sikar 10
Tonk 142
Udaipur 214
Italian  2

Coronavirus India cases have crossed 70,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 70,756 including 2,293 deaths and 22,455 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

