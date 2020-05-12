Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 47 new cases, state's tally mounts to 4035; death toll at 115

After 47 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 4035 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in 1255 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 4035 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 23,401 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|233
|Alwar
|31
|Bharatpur
|119
|Bhilwara
|43
|Banswara
|66
|Bikaner
|39
|Barmer
|7
|Churu
|18
|Dausa
|24
|Dholpur
|21
|Dungarpur
|11
|Jaipur
|1255
|Jaisalmer
|37
|Jhunjhunu
|42
|Jodhpur
|886
|Jhalawar
|47
|Karauli
|7
|Kota
|262
|Nagaur
|131
|Pali
|67
|Pratapgarh
|4
|Sikar
|10
|Tonk
|142
|Udaipur
|214
|Italian
|2
Coronavirus India cases have crossed 70,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 70,756 including 2,293 deaths and 22,455 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.