Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, UP CMs ask PM Modi to extend coronavirus lockdown till April 30 | LIVE

During the video conference held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of various states, Maharashtra, Delhi and Punjab CMs have advised the prime minister to extend the lockdown considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases. As per reports, Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, Capt Amarinder Singh of Punjab and Uddhav Thackeray of Maharashtra have asked the PM to extend the lockdown till April 30.

While speaking to PM Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made 3-point statement about measures against COVID-19 going forward. The three points suggested by Kejriwal were.

Coronavirus lockdown should be extended at least till April 30. The decision to extend lockdown should be implemented on the national level. If state governments take their own decisions then the lockdown would lose its effectiveness. Even if some relaxations are to be made in the lockdown, transport services like railways and roadways should not be resumed.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised her concern about the falling GDP and asked the Center for financial assistance in these desperate times. On the count of lockdown extension, Mamata said that the decision should be taken on humanitarian grounds keeping practicality of it in mind. She also said that the hotspots of COVID-19 must be identified and sealed immediately.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined in with Kejriwal, Thackeray and Amarinder Singh in asking PM Modi to extend the lockdown.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that complete lockdown has been inflicted on Korba region of the state where 8 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been found. Baghel said that the Chhattisgarh state government would fully support the central government in the fight against coronavirus.

So far, 10 out of 11 chief ministers have asked the prime minister to extend the lockdown.

PM Modi, today, held a video conference with the chief ministers wearing home-made cloth face mask. During the meeting, PM Modi informed chief ministers of all the states that he available 24x7 for any assistance and help to all the minister, chief ministers, and officials asked CMs to suggest on the further roadmap to deal with coronavirus crisis in the country. A presentation on the current scenario was also showed to the chief ministers during the meeting.

