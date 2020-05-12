Image Source : PTI Odisha: 37 new COVID-19 cases Ganjam tally reaches 154; state tally at 414

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 414 after 37 new cases, mostly Surat returnees, were reported, the Health and Family Welfare Department said. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state as it contributed 29 out of the 37 fresh cases reported in the state. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 343, while 68 patients have so far recovered from the disease. Three persons (two from Bhubaneswar and one from Ganjam) have succumbed to the disease.

Ganjam, with 154 COVID-19 cases, accounts for 37.2 per cent of the state's coronavirus positive count.

"There is nothing to be worried over the rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state as most of them were detected from quarantine centres and one from a containment zone.

"We were anticipating the spike in the corona cases after arrival of non-resident Odias (NROs) and have made preparations acordingly," Odisha's COVID-19 Spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said.

He said 67,535 Odias have so far returned to the state by train, bus and other vehicles.

Meanwhile, the state government has made minor changes in the central guideline on hospitalisation and isolation of people found to be COVID-19 positive.

"Henceforth, we can allow the mild or asymptomatic patients to get treated from their houses," said Additional Chief Secretary P K Mohapatra.

(With Inputs from PTI)

