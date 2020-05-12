Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Jharkhand: With 4 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 161

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand rose to 161 after four more people including three Surat returnees tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, health officials said. The state has so far seen 5 deaths due to the virus. At least 78 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease, while, two persons died of the disease and one patient succumbed due to Comorbidity conditions. Currently, at least 80 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

Three persons of Giridih and one belonging to hotspot Hindpiri locality in the state capital were found to be afflicted with COVID-19, health officials said.

The three persons of Giridih were among 77 migrant workers who had returned from Surat in Gujarat, he said.

Giridih Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha said that Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 CrPC have been promulgated in the three villages from where the three positive cases were found to prevent the spread of the contagion.

(With Inputs from PTI)

.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage