Coronavirus: Delhi Metro services mostly closed on March 23. Check complete details

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has placed restrictions for passengers on Monday, March 23. Here are the details. On Sunday, India will be observing an unprecedented shutdown following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew' where people have been urged to voluntarily stay indoors to check the spread of coronavirus while public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and shops except those dealing in essential items will be closed on the day.

DELHI METRO SERVICES FROM 6 AM TO 8 AM

Delhi metro train services will start from 6 am across originating stations of all lines and will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes till 8 AM. During this period, only people involved in essential services like hospitals, fire, electricity, police etc. will be allowed to enter metro stations on the production of their identification cards to security personnel.

DELHI METRO SERVICES FROM 8 AM TO 10 AM

During this period, trains will be available at a normal frequency as used to be available every Monday. During this period, general public can also travel and no identification will be required at the time of entry.

DELHI METRO SERVICES FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM

There will be NO metro service during this period. However, all the trains which started at 10 AM from originating stations of all lines will continue to run till they reach their destination stations.

DELHI METRO SERVICES FROM 4 PM TO 8 PM

Delhi metro services will again resume from 4 PM from all lines and will continue till 8 PM with a normal frequency for general public.

DELHI METRO SERVICES FROM 8 PM ONWARDS

There will be NO metro service from 8 PM onwards on any of the lines. However, the last train service starting at 8 PM from originating station will continue to run till it reaches its destination.