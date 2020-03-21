COVID-19 in India moving to stage 3? 'Limited local transmission' of coronavirus seen in Nagpur

Local transmission of COVID-19 has been seen in Nagpur, some reports are claiming. As per news agency ANI, sources have confirmed that local transmission of coronavirus on a limited scale has been seen in pockets of Nagpur.

The sources added that this cannot yet be classified as community transmission as that would mean a bigger area of spread of coronavirus.

Community transmission is the third stage of a virus outbreak in which the number of cases spike up.

India is currently on stage 2 of the coronavirus outbreak and no community transmission has been seen in any part of the country.

As of Saturday afternoon, India has 271 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

