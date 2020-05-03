13 arrested for defying lockdown: Noida Police

Thirteen people were arrested and challans issued to owners of 159 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for allegedly defying curbs imposed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said.

So far, 54 coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off in Gautam Buddh Nagar near Delhi, while restrictions under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) are also in place due to the pandemic.

"Five FIRs were registered on Sunday for lockdown violations and 13 people arrested.

A total of 612 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 159 of them, while another two were impounded," police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

The district administration has also banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police had already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said.

As of Sunday, 167 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district while 101 of these patients -- 60.47 per cent -- have recovered, according to officials.

