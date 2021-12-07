India logs 6,822 COVID cases, over 10,000 recoveries; active cases decline to 95,014

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A health worker collects nasal sample from a passenger for COVID-19 test.

India reported 6,822 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, along with 220 deaths due to the infection, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. The country saw a total of 10,004 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,40,79,612.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for the eleventh straight days and less than 50,000 for 163 consecutive days now.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 95,014 (lowest in 554 days), the ministry data showed today.

Over 128.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The active cases comprise 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

