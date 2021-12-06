Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC) 'Important to keep up momentum', says PM Modi as India fully vaccinates 50% adults against Covid-19

With over 50 per cent of the country's eligible adult population now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the inoculation drive has crossed another important milestone and it is important to keep this momentum going to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

"India's vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted, tagging Mandaviya's tweet on the milestone.

"And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing," the Prime Minister said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday that over 50 per cent of India's eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The states and UTs with more than 50 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated are Andaman Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Tripura.

"Congratulations India. It is a moment of great pride as over 50 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated. We will win the battle against COVID-19 together." Mandaviya tweeted.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 127.61 crore.

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16 this year for Health Care Workers (HCWs). From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. The drive was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

The government is aiming 100 per cent COVID-19 adult vaccination under the 'Har Ghar Dastak' programme by December 31.

