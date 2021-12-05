Follow us on Image Source : PTI Over 50% eligible population fully vaccinated in India: Health Ministry

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said that more than 50% eligible Indian population has been full vaccinated against Covid-19. The total vaccinations stand at 1,27,61,83,065, as per the Health Ministry.

"It is a moment of great pride as over 50% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated," Mandaviya said.

Additionally, on Sunday, the daily rise in new coronavirus infections has remained below 50,000 for 161 consecutive days now. India saw a single-day rise of 2,796 fatalities with Bihar carrying out a reconciliation exercise of its Covid data, pushing the country's death toll to 4,73,326, while 8,895 new infections were reported, according to Union health ministry data updated.

Kerala has been reconciling deaths for the past few days, hence the death tally of the state is high.

The total 4,73,326 deaths reported in the country include 1,41,163 from Maharashtra, 41,439 from Kerala, 38,224 from Karnataka, 36,519 from Tamil Nadu, 25,098 from Delhi, 22,911 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,534 from West Bengal.

Latest India News