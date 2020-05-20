Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra: 68 new COVID-19 cases; state tally reaches 2407, death toll at 53

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 2407 after 68 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 1639 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 53 have died, the state health department said on Wednesday. With this, the number of active cases now stands at 715. According to the medical bulletin, 9159 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state.

In line with the trend emerging over the past few days, on Wednesday too, a travel history to the infamous Koyambedu market in Chennai, was detected in 10 of the positive cases.

Six cases in Chittoor district, and four cases in Nellore district were found to have a travel history to the Chennai market. On Tuesday too, six of the 57 positive cases were found to have returned to Andhra Pradesh from the market which has been identified as the primary factor in the spread of COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The famous market in Chennai, has since been closed.

Meanwhile the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases among returnees from other states rose to 153, with the addition of three cases from Tamil Nadu. However, the active cases tally stands at 128 with 25 persons discharged in this category.

Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 1,06,750 while the death toll has notched up to 3,303. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there have been almost 5,611 new cases reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll has increased by 140. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in India due to COVID-19. The latest figures put Maharashtra's cases at 37,136 and deaths at 1,325. With over 42,000 recoveries, India's recovery rate has gone up to 39.62%. This is India's highest single-day spike in cases.

