Close to 21,000‬ new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally at 6.25 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases toll has surged to 6.25 lakhmark taking confirmed patients toll to 6,25,544 including 2,27,439 active cases, 3,79,892 recovered and 18,213 deaths, according to health ministry figures released on Friday.
On Thursday India become the 4th country in the world to cross 6 lakh cases of the infectious disease after United States, Russia, Brazil.
Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a spike of 2,373 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its Covid-19 tally to 92,175 on Thursday. On June 23, the capital city had witnessed a peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then, despite the number of tests increasing.
According to Delhi government data, as many as 3,015 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 63,007 people have recovered, 26,304 are active cases and 2,864 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease.
Over 10,978 RT-PCR and 9,844 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday. In total, 5,72,530 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. Delhi has a total of 445 containment zones.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|58
|51
|0
|109
|Andhra Pradesh
|8586
|7313
|198
|16097
|Arunachal Pradesh
|128
|66
|1
|195
|Assam
|2895
|6106
|12
|9013
|Bihar
|2374
|8020
|77
|10471
|Chandigarh
|55
|389
|6
|450
|Chhattisgarh
|614
|2385
|14
|3013
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|141
|89
|0
|230
|Delhi
|26304
|63007
|2864
|92175
|Goa
|744
|734
|4
|1482
|Gujarat
|7434
|24593
|1886
|33913
|Haryana
|4239
|11019
|251
|15509
|Himachal Pradesh
|376
|628
|10
|1014
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2760
|4974
|115
|7849
|Jharkhand
|586
|1983
|15
|2584
|Karnataka
|9410
|8334
|272
|18016
|Kerala
|2088
|2640
|25
|4753
|Ladakh
|259
|730
|1
|990
|Madhya Pradesh
|2702
|10815
|589
|14106
|Maharashtra
|77276
|101172
|8178
|186626
|Manipur
|662
|617
|0
|1279
|Meghalaya
|13
|42
|1
|56
|Mizoram
|36
|126
|0
|162
|Nagaland
|319
|182
|0
|501
|Odisha
|2016
|5502
|27
|7545
|Puducherry
|459
|331
|12
|802
|Punjab
|1488
|4144
|152
|5784
|Rajasthan
|3284
|14948
|430
|18662
|Sikkim
|49
|53
|0
|102
|Tamil Nadu
|41050
|56021
|1321
|98392
|Telangana
|9226
|9069
|275
|18570
|Tripura
|288
|1146
|1
|1435
|Uttarakhand
|537
|2405
|42
|2984
|Uttar Pradesh
|6869
|17221
|735
|24825
|West Bengal
|6083
|13037
|699
|19819
|Cases being reassigned to states
|6031
|6031
|Total#
|227439
|379892
|18213
|625544