Close to 21,000‬ new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally at 6.25 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Health workers walks back after conducting a free medical checkup at residential building in Mumbai, India.

India coronavirus cases toll has surged to 6.25 lakhmark taking confirmed patients toll to 6,25,544 including 2,27,439 active cases, 3,79,892 recovered and 18,213 deaths, according to health ministry figures released on Friday.

On Thursday India become the 4th country in the world to cross 6 lakh cases of the infectious disease after United States, Russia, Brazil.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a spike of 2,373 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its Covid-19 tally to 92,175 on Thursday. On June 23, the capital city had witnessed a peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then, despite the number of tests increasing.

According to Delhi government data, as many as 3,015 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 63,007 people have recovered, 26,304 are active cases and 2,864 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Over 10,978 RT-PCR and 9,844 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday. In total, 5,72,530 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. Delhi has a total of 445 containment zones.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 58 51 0 109 Andhra Pradesh 8586 7313 198 16097 Arunachal Pradesh 128 66 1 195 Assam 2895 6106 12 9013 Bihar 2374 8020 77 10471 Chandigarh 55 389 6 450 Chhattisgarh 614 2385 14 3013 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 141 89 0 230 Delhi 26304 63007 2864 92175 Goa 744 734 4 1482 Gujarat 7434 24593 1886 33913 Haryana 4239 11019 251 15509 Himachal Pradesh 376 628 10 1014 Jammu and Kashmir 2760 4974 115 7849 Jharkhand 586 1983 15 2584 Karnataka 9410 8334 272 18016 Kerala 2088 2640 25 4753 Ladakh 259 730 1 990 Madhya Pradesh 2702 10815 589 14106 Maharashtra 77276 101172 8178 186626 Manipur 662 617 0 1279 Meghalaya 13 42 1 56 Mizoram 36 126 0 162 Nagaland 319 182 0 501 Odisha 2016 5502 27 7545 Puducherry 459 331 12 802 Punjab 1488 4144 152 5784 Rajasthan 3284 14948 430 18662 Sikkim 49 53 0 102 Tamil Nadu 41050 56021 1321 98392 Telangana 9226 9069 275 18570 Tripura 288 1146 1 1435 Uttarakhand 537 2405 42 2984 Uttar Pradesh 6869 17221 735 24825 West Bengal 6083 13037 699 19819 Cases being reassigned to states 6031 6031 Total# 227439 379892 18213 625544

