Close to 21,000‬ new COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally at 6.25 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Friday, July 03, 2020
     
India coronavirus cases toll has surged to 6.25 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 6,25,544 including 2,27,439 active cases, 3,79,892 recovered and 18,213 deaths, according to health ministry figures released on Friday.

New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2020 9:35 IST
Health workers walks back after conducting a free medical checkup at residential building in Mumbai, India.

On Thursday India become the 4th country in the world to cross 6 lakh cases of the infectious disease after United States, Russia, Brazil.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a spike of 2,373 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its Covid-19 tally to 92,175 on Thursday. On June 23, the capital city had witnessed a peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then, despite the number of tests increasing.

According to Delhi government data, as many as 3,015 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 63,007 people have recovered, 26,304 are active cases and 2,864 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Over 10,978 RT-PCR and 9,844 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday. In total, 5,72,530 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. Delhi has a total of 445 containment zones.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 58 51 0 109
Andhra Pradesh 8586 7313 198 16097
Arunachal Pradesh 128 66 1 195
Assam 2895 6106 12 9013
Bihar 2374 8020 77 10471
Chandigarh 55 389 6 450
Chhattisgarh 614 2385 14 3013
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 141 89 0 230
Delhi 26304 63007 2864 92175
Goa 744 734 4 1482
Gujarat 7434 24593 1886 33913
Haryana 4239 11019 251 15509
Himachal Pradesh 376 628 10 1014
Jammu and Kashmir 2760 4974 115 7849
Jharkhand 586 1983 15 2584
Karnataka 9410 8334 272 18016
Kerala 2088 2640 25 4753
Ladakh 259 730 1 990
Madhya Pradesh 2702 10815 589 14106
Maharashtra 77276 101172 8178 186626
Manipur 662 617 0 1279
Meghalaya 13 42 1 56
Mizoram 36 126 0 162
Nagaland 319 182 0 501
Odisha 2016 5502 27 7545
Puducherry 459 331 12 802
Punjab 1488 4144 152 5784
Rajasthan 3284 14948 430 18662
Sikkim 49 53 0 102
Tamil Nadu 41050 56021 1321 98392
Telangana 9226 9069 275 18570
Tripura 288 1146 1 1435
Uttarakhand 537 2405 42 2984
Uttar Pradesh 6869 17221 735 24825
West Bengal 6083 13037 699 19819
Cases being reassigned to states 6031     6031
Total# 227439 379892 18213 625544

