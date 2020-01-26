Image Source : TWITTER Congress sends copy of Constitution to PM Modi as Republic Day gift

The Congress party on Saturday took to Twitter and informed that it is sending a copy of the Constitution of India to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 71st Republic day. The party shared a screenshot of the order status and urged Modi to read it when he gets "time off from dividing the country."

"Dear PM, the constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards, Congress," the tweet by the official handle of the party said.

Earlier in the day, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had also tweeted along the same lines.

" Let us take an oath on the 71st Republic Day to continue the struggle for injustice, for the flame of brotherhood. So that the governments can remember-that opposing any decision which does not stand the test of Constitution is a duty," Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the state assemblies of Congress-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan have passed anti-CAA resolutions. The Party is consistently accusing the government of violating the constitution by amending the citizenship law.

