3 shots fired in 3 seconds at Ludhiana pizza outlet, late-night firing caught on CCTV

Ludhiana:

Ludhiana's upscale BRS Nagar area witnessed late-night firing at a pizza outlet, with CCTV footage showing two men entering the premises and one of them firing three shots within three seconds. A third accused was waiting outside on a Splendor motorcycle as the attackers fled the spot.

The firing took place at the Pizza Warm Mexico outlet in J-Block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Tuesday night. A social media page operating in the name of the Gopi Lahoria group has claimed responsibility for the incident, although police are verifying whether the account is genuine or was created to spread panic.

CCTV captures firing at pizza outlet

The CCTV footage shows two men entering the outlet. One of them can be seen taking out a pistol and firing three consecutive shots in around three seconds. The second man also appears to try to load his pistol, but the weapon does not fire.

After the shooting, both men left the outlet and escaped on a Splendor motorcycle with their third accomplice, who was waiting outside.

Police recovered three empty bullet shells from the spot. An FIR has been registered at Sarabha Nagar police station against unidentified attackers under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to attempt to murder, along with provisions of the Arms Act.

Gopi Lahoria group claims responsibility

A post shared by an Instagram page using the name Gopi Lahoria group claimed responsibility for the firing at "Pizza From Mexico". The post claimed that the firing had been carried out by the group and described the incident as a "small trailer" after phone calls were allegedly ignored.

The post also carried a threat of further violence. However, police have not yet established whether the Instagram account genuinely belongs to the group or was created by someone else to create fear.

The police cyber cell is examining the source of the social media post, including its IP address and location. Investigators are also examining the CCTV footage and other aspects of the case as they work to identify and arrest the shooters.

Police have so far maintained a distance from the media regarding the incident.

Reported by: Tushar Bharti

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