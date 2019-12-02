Priyanka Chopra Zindabad: Congress MLA trolled for cheering for wrong Priyanka

Congress MLA Surender Kumar brought huge embarrassment to his party on Sunday after he mistakenly referred to Priyanka Gandhi as 'Priyanka Chopra'. Kumar was addressing a public rally during which he was to cheer for Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, but he mistakenly called her as 'Priyanka Chopra'.

The video of the rally has gone viral on social media wherein the three-time MLA from Bawana can be heard saying, "Sonia Gandhi Zindabad (long-lived), Congress Party Zindabad, Rahul Gandhi Zindabad, Priyanka Chopra Zindabad."

Soon after realising his mistake, Kumar apologised and corrected himself and said, "Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad".

#WATCH Delhi: Slogan of "Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!" (instead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) mistakenly raised by Congress' Surender Kr at a public rally. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra was also present.(01.12) pic.twitter.com/ddFDuZDTwH — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Akali Dal leader and MLA from Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh Sirsa took a dig at Congress leader and said, "In the Congress rally, slogans are being raised for Priyanka Chopra. It seems the whole party is Pappu."

Twitterati too got the opportunity to pull the leg of the Congress leader.

In 2017 by-polls, Kumar lost to AAP's Ram Chander.

Also Read | Congress called Rahul Gandhi 'Pappu' before BJP: Sanjay Nirupam

Also Read | 'Rahul Gandhi no longer a pappu, he has proved his mettle': Farooq Abdullah​

​