Congress MLA praises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at Chamoli event, says no bias in development work

Chamoli (Uttarakhand):

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's public programme in Chamoli took on political significance after a Congress MLA publicly praised him from the stage, saying development work had been carried out in his constituency without any political discrimination, drawing quiet attention from observers present.

The remarks came from Badrinath MLA Lakhpat Butola during the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" programme. His comments stood out as the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress continue to spar over development in the state, often highlighting contrasting claims and perspectives.

Congress MLA praises CM Dhami

Addressing the gathering, Butola said opposition legislators are often accused of being sidelined when it comes to development, but claimed that had not been his experience.

He said there is often an allegation that opposition MLAs face discrimination, but the maximum development work had been carried out in his own constituency. He thanked Chief Minister Dhami for ensuring development without political bias.

The Congress MLA's public appreciation of the Chief Minister has drawn attention as it comes amid an ongoing political contest between the BJP and the Congress over development issues in Uttarakhand.

Huge turnout at Chamoli programme

The Chief Minister's public meeting also witnessed a large turnout, with people arriving at the Gopeshwar Police Ground from different parts of Chamoli and nearby areas well before the event began.

The venue remained packed throughout the programme, and the crowd enthusiastically participated during the Chief Minister's address.

During the event, Dhami announced development projects worth Rs 155.36 crore for Chamoli district.

The package includes the foundation laying of 36 projects worth Rs 113.99 crore and the inauguration of 27 projects worth Rs 41.37 crore.

The projects span multiple sectors, including roads, bridges, healthcare, education, irrigation, flood protection, tourism, sports and other infrastructure.

The Congress MLA's remarks and the large public turnout emerged as the defining moments of the programme, adding a notable political dimension to the Chief Minister's visit.

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