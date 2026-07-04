Uttarakhand CM Dhami completes 5 years in office, launches 'Jan Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan Jan Ke Dwar' phase 2

New Delhi:

Marking five years as Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami said his journey in office has always been about public service rather than milestones. Addressing the 'Jan Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan Jan Ke Dwar' programme in Rishikesh, Dhami said he never counted the days, months or years of his tenure and remained committed to working for the people.

"I say this with Maa Ganga and Lord Shiva as my witness I never counted a single day, month or year during these five years," he said.

Credits PM Modi for support

Dhami also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued support, especially during times of natural disasters in the state. He said the Prime Minister has always shared a special bond with the people of Uttarakhand, which helped the state move forward on several development projects.

Reflecting on his government's achievements, the Chief Minister said several landmark decisions were taken over the past five years to strengthen governance and promote transparency. Among the major initiatives he listed were the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a strict anti-cheating law for recruitment exams, an anti-conversion law, a strengthened land law, and the replacement of the Madrasa Board with the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority.

According to Dhami, these measures have helped improve governance and ensure greater transparency across the state.

Focus on jobs, women and development

The Chief Minister said more than 34,000 young people were given government jobs through a transparent recruitment process during his tenure. He also highlighted 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women in government jobs, efforts to attract investment, improvements in road and religious infrastructure, and initiatives promoting tourism, solar energy, homestays and self-employment.

Dhami added that record tourist arrivals have boosted Uttarakhand's local economy, while programmes like 'House of Himalayas' have helped local products reach wider markets.

New phase of outreach campaign begins

Alongside marking five years in office, Dhami launched the second phase of the 'Jan Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan Jan Ke Dwar' campaign. He said the initiative aims to take the government directly to the people, resolve public grievances more efficiently and ensure welfare schemes reach every eligible beneficiary.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to the vision of a "Developed Uttarakhand, Developed India", Dhami said public participation would continue to remain at the heart of the state's development journey.

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