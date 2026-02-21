Clash breaks out between Congress, BJP workers in Indore during agitation condemning protest at AI Summit

Indore:

A violent clash broke out between the Congress and the BJP workers during the BJP's protest condemning the Indian Youth Congress protest at the India AI Impact Summit on Friday. Stone pelting also took place and police deployed to control the situation.

In the meantime, maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde strongly slammed the protest by Youth Congress workers at Bharat Mandapam. Taking to social media X, he wrote, “At the same time when India's technological prowess was being showcased to the world through the India AI Impact Summit, the Youth Congress's underwear gang attempted to defame India globally by creating an uncivilized disturbance at Bharat Mandapam. I strongly condemn this behavior of the Congress. This is not patriotism, but a form of treason. The Congress and its leaders should apologize to the people of the country for this incident. If there is opposition to the India-US agreement, the Congress should have presented its opposition ideologically, explaining the reasons for that opposition. Instead, the Congress party attempted to tarnish its own image in front of foreign guests by creating a ruckus at the Bharat Mandapam and raising slogans against the country's popular and capable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. In other words, what can be expected from a leader like Rahul Gandhi, who goes abroad and spreads disinformation about India, from his young workers?”

The development comes as a Delhi court earlier in the day sent the four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, who were arrested for protesting at the AI Impact Summit venue a day ago, to five-day police custody.

Judicial Magistrate Ravi allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking five days of custodial interrogation of the accused persons. A detailed order is awaited.

The arrested protesters were Krishna Hari, national secretary of Youth Congress from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, IYC state secretary, Bihar; Ajay Kumar, IYC state president, Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana.

Delhi Police sought five-day custody of the arrested protesters, arguing that they raised anti-national slogans and wore T-shirts with objectionable images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event venue.

It said the mobile phones of the accused persons were required to be recovered and, as they were from different states, custodial interrogation was necessary.

Counsel for the police argued that it was a "serious" matter. An attempt was made to stop the police, following which three personnel were injured, he said.

Besides, the conspiracy behind organising the protest, the source of funding and where the T-shirts were printed needed to be ascertained, the counsel said.

The counsel appearing for the arrested protesters argued that they were associated with a political party and had exercised their democratic right to protest peacefully. The advocate claimed that their arrest greatly diminished the dignity of democracy and that if arrests are to be made for protesting, then MPs protesting in Parliament should also be arrested.