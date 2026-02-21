Congress workers inspired by Nepal's GenZ protests, conspiracy was at play: Police on AI Summit chaos

New Delhi:

The chaos at the India AI Impact Summit at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Friday was caused by a conspiracy by Youth Congress workers who protested at the event by going topless, waving t-shirts bearing "PM Modi is compromised" texts, Delhi Police claimed in court on Saturday.

The cops further said the protesters were inspired by Nepal's GenZ protest and wanted to carry out a similar stir at the summit.

While seeking a 5-day remand of the arrested Youth Congress workers, Delhi Police told the Patiala House Court that a conspiracy was at play to defame the country internationally. The court has remanded the accused to 5 days of police remand.

AI Summit protest

Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested in connection with their protest during the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam were produced before the Patiala House Court on Saturday morning. The arrested individuals have been identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav.

Tension unfolded at the AI Impact Summit exhibition hall on Friday when the IYC workers moved around the venue wearing T-shirts printed with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal. They were subsequently escorted out and detained by security personnel.

Exercised the right to protest: Defence counsel

The defence counsel told the court that the accused are members of a political party and had staged an agitation at Bharat Mandapam while exercising their democratic right to protest.

"The protest was peaceful; no videos showed any violence. All the alleged offences carry a punishment of up to 7 years. The accused's lawyer submitted that the FIR is nothing more than a political move. The lawyer also submitted that they are educated people and have degrees,” the accused's lawyer said.

The public prosecutor argued that the accused raised anti-national slogans and wore t-shirts carrying messages against the Prime Minister.

Anti-national slogans in presence of dignitaries: Police

Seeking 5 days of police custody, Delhi Police told the court that anti-national slogans were raised in the presence of international leaders and other prominent attendees at the summit.

Police said the accused's custody is necessary to arrest the other accused who fled. Police said that three policemen were injured and their (accused) mobile phones need to be recovered to verify whether they received funding. Four people from four different locations came together and printed T-shirts. Five days' custody is necessary to investigate the matter.

When the court questioned the need for 5 days of custody, the investigating officer responded that there was a deep conspiracy behind the incident, that the other accused had fled the scene, and that custodial interrogation was required to conduct a proper investigation.

