Hard disks, RAM, processor stolen from INS Vikrant in Kochi

Image Source : PTI Computer hardware stolen from INS Vikrant

Computer hardware including four hard disks, random access memory (RAM) and processor were stolen from India’s first ingenious aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The act was done after dismantling four computers, which were installed in the aircraft carrier, which is presently under construction at the shipyard.

According to a report with India Today, the Kerala Police have formed a special investigation team to probe the case.

Meanwhile, the security of the aircraft carrier is under the purview of CISF, which only has the mandate to prevent sea-borne attacks. Private security is deployed inside the ship from where the items were stolen.

As per sources, the incident could be the handiwork of an insider. Items stolen are small in size which can be easily carried out, sources have added.

Investigators have revealed that there were no CCTV cameras inside the ship and surveillance sensors were also not fitted onboard. Sources a multi-agency probe has also been launched into the incident.

Also Read | Solid gold toilet worth upto 1 million pounds stolen from Winston Churchill’s birthplace

Also Read | France returns about 500 stolen artifacts to Pakistan