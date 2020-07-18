Saturday, July 18, 2020
     
Complete lockdown in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital on weekends; essential services permitted

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, complete lockdown will be imposed on Saturdays and Sundays in Uttrakhand's famous tourist destinations like Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital.

Dehradun Published on: July 18, 2020 8:43 IST
In light of the coronavirus outbreak, complete lockdown will be imposed on Saturdays and Sundays in Uttrakhand's famous tourist destinations like Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital. During these lockdowns, essential services including operations of industrial units in multiple shifts, agricultural and construction activities, liquor shops and hotels will be allowed to function. 

All inbound persons from other states, irrespective of the mode of travel, have to register themselves on the Smart City web portal smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in prior to their travel. 

